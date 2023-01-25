ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 1, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Dixie Mart located at 1609 US-158 in Roanoke Rapids in reference to stolen diesel fuel.

The store owner told deputies that a white pickup truck with a trailer pulled up to the diesel pumps and activated the pump by using an unspecified electronic device.

Deputies said the 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel stolen was worth $5,159.

Detectives learned that the truck was occupied by two men: Luis Angel Guitierrez, 29, and Baldemar Isdrio, 24.

Luis Guitierrez, left and Baldemar Isidro (Photos from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office).

Deputies also discovered that two other stores had similar larcenies.

Guitierrez has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Isidro has black hair and brown eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have information about the locations of these two wanted men, please contact the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org.