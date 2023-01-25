ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 1, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Dixie Mart located at 1609 US-158 in Roanoke Rapids in reference to stolen diesel fuel.
The store owner told deputies that a white pickup truck with a trailer pulled up to the diesel pumps and activated the pump by using an unspecified electronic device.
Deputies said the 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel stolen was worth $5,159.
Detectives learned that the truck was occupied by two men: Luis Angel Guitierrez, 29, and Baldemar Isdrio, 24.
Deputies also discovered that two other stores had similar larcenies.
Guitierrez has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Isidro has black hair and brown eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
If you have information about the locations of these two wanted men, please contact the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org.