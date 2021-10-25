2 who died after being hit by car were part of carnival traveling through Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police identified two 31-year-old people who died after they were hit by a vehicle in Roanoke Rapids early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. on Highway 158 in the area of Premier Boulevard, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

Witnesses said about eight people were attempting to cross the street when two people were struck, police said in a news release.

Police said Monday the two who died were Nuria Martinez Carrillo and Isidro Lopez Santos, both from Mexico.

“The two pedestrians were a part of a carnival that was traveling through this area to an unknown destination,” Roanoke Rapids police chief B.L. Martin said in a news release.

They died at the scene by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

“This is a tragic incident and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this incident,” Martin added.