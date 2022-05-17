WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year.

In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement.

This vote comes after the board had been in long-range facilities planning and a recommendation from the county commissioners board, officials stated.

The district said it is tentatively planning to use Toisnot as a temporary location during the building of a new Frederick Douglass Elementary.

Officials said they will keep families and staff informed over the next weeks.