RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wilson women accused of obtaining phony COVID-19 relief loans have pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 36-year-old Lenille Mitia Woodard and 35-year-old Irene Nicole Edwards entered their pleas Thursday before Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II.

They each face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced later this year by District Judge James C. Dever III.

A total of 15 people have pleaded guilty to taking part in the scheme to obtain fraudulent relief loans masterminded by Edward Whitaker and Schunda Coleman, who entered their guilty pleas in January.

Whitaker and Coleman were accused of creating phony supporting documents for Paycheck Protection Program loans that they gave to others in exchange for 25 percent of the loan proceeds.

Woodard and Edwards sought relief on behalf of their companies, which they claimed were involved in event promotion and a beauty salon, respectively.