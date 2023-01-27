OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday and seized 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor, more than 20 pounds of liquid THC and cash.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency executed two search warrants on the properties of Dalton Lane Huff, Alyssa Vaughan McDowell and Linda Bullock Huff, deputies said.

Deputies and ALE officers seized more than 220 pounds of marijuana, 22 pounds of liquid THC, several jars of untaxed liquor and more than $30,000.

Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

(Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

(Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

Dalton Huff was arrested and charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession/Sell non-taxed alcohol

Misdemeanor Possession/Sell alcohol w/o permit

Misdemeanor Child abuse

Misdemeanor Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver marijuana

Felony Trafficking marijuana

Felony Possession of marijuana

Felony Manufacturing of marijuana

Felony Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony Maintaining vehicle/dwelling

Linda Huff was arrested and charged with:

Felony Conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony Trafficking of marijuana

Felony Possession of marijuana

Felony Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling

McDowell was arrested and charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession/Sell alcohol w/o permit

Misdemeanor Possession/Sell of non-taxed alcohol

Misdemeanor child abuse

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided.

Anyone having any information in regard to this ongoing investigation are asked to contact the GCSO, NC ALE or Granville County Crime Stoppers.