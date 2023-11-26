AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment outside of Autryville, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the end of Tanner Lane around 9:22 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Once on scene, deputies found four people — two women and two men — dead near two tents at a homeless encampment. The sheriff’s office said all four had apparent gunshot wounds.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said based on the preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide case.

“There is no apparent danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing to ensure there is no additional foul play.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.