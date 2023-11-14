CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women and four men were arrested Tuesday as Moore County deputies searched five homes in the area, discovering various drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, and fentanyl, officials said.

Three of the arrests took place in the West End area, while two others were in Southern Pines and one man was arrested in the Robbins vicinity, according to news releases from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair arrested in Southern Pines were taken into custody after Moore County deputies assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a home in the 100 block of Haines Court, a news release said.

During the search, detectives seized fentanyl, marijuana, and a gun, deputies said.

Southern Pines resident Jamylah Shaquis Diane Upchurch, 24, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce. She was held on a $7,500 secured bond.

Takai Terrell Roe, 30, also of Southern Pines, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violations. He was placed on a 48-hour hold.

In the West End area, deputies again assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a home — this time in the 1500 block of Juniper Lake Road, officials said.

“During the search, detectives seized buprenorphine hydrochloride and items of drug paraphernalia,” the news release said.

Charges for Je’core Rayshad McKoy, 32, include possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, deputies said.

McKoy, who was also served with a parole violation, was held on a $25,000 secured bond.

A woman was also arrested in the West End area after deputies assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a home in the 100 block of Tram Road, the news release said.

Rhonda Lakeisha Bates, 33, was charged after detectives seized amphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia, officials said.

Charges against Bates include felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce.

She was held on a $2,500 secured bond.

The last of three West End arrests came following a search in the 100 block of Cloverwood Lane by deputies who helped Moore County Probation/Parole.

“During the search, detectives seized cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia,” the news release said.

Marcus Lamon Harris, 53, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with probation violations and placed on a 48-hour hold, officials said.

The Tuesday searches also included a Robbins home in the 500 block of Fox Spring Drive, according to deputies, who helped Moore County Probation/Parole in the effort.

Heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and items of drug paraphernalia were seized during the search, officials said.

Charges against Dakota Aaron Rush, 27, include possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, deputies said.

He was also served with a parole violation and placed on a 48-hour hold.