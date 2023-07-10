CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Moore County residents have been charged with various drug offenses following a search of a residence in Carthage.

On Friday, Moore County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the conclusion of a drug investigation in the 200 block of Smith Hill Road. Detectives found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and $17,000 in cash.

Phillip Alexander Covington, 39, of Carthage, was charged with:

  • trafficking in cocaine by possession,
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
  • felony possession of cocaine,
  • maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep controlled substance,
  • possession of drug paraphernalia, and
  • two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Covington was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Gregory Lawrence Alston, 49, of Carthage, was charged with:

  • trafficking in cocaine by possession,
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
  • felony possession of cocaine,
  • maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
  • simple possession of schedule VI-controlled substance,
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alston was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Alexis Marie Devega, 34, of Vass, was charged with

  • trafficking in cocaine by possession,
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
  • felony possession of cocaine,
  • maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
  • simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Jody Lynn Sherockman, 58, of Carthage, was charged with:

  • possession of methamphetamine,
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance,
  • maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherockman was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.