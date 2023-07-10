CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Moore County residents have been charged with various drug offenses following a search of a residence in Carthage.
On Friday, Moore County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the conclusion of a drug investigation in the 200 block of Smith Hill Road. Detectives found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and $17,000 in cash.
Phillip Alexander Covington, 39, of Carthage, was charged with:
- trafficking in cocaine by possession,
- possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
- felony possession of cocaine,
- maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep controlled substance,
- possession of drug paraphernalia, and
- two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Covington was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.
Gregory Lawrence Alston, 49, of Carthage, was charged with:
- trafficking in cocaine by possession,
- possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
- felony possession of cocaine,
- maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
- simple possession of schedule VI-controlled substance,
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alston was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.
Alexis Marie Devega, 34, of Vass, was charged with
- trafficking in cocaine by possession,
- possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,
- felony possession of cocaine,
- maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
- simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond with a court date of July 27.
Jody Lynn Sherockman, 58, of Carthage, was charged with:
- possession of methamphetamine,
- possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance,
- maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherockman was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.