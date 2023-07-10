CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Moore County residents have been charged with various drug offenses following a search of a residence in Carthage.

On July 7th, 2023, Detectives with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Smith Hill Road in Carthage. During the investigation, Detectives found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and $17,000 in currency.

Phillip Alexander Covington, 39, of Carthage, was charged with:

trafficking in cocaine by possession,

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Covington was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Gregory Lawrence Alston, 49, of Carthage, was charged with:

trafficking in cocaine by possession,

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,

simple possession of schedule VI-controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alston was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Alexis Marie Devega, 34, of Vass, was charged with

trafficking in cocaine by possession,

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,

simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond with a court date of July 27.

Jody Lynn Sherockman, 58, of Carthage, was charged with:

possession of methamphetamine,

possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance,

maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherockman was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond with a court date of July 27.