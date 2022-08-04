CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

In the Eagle Springs bust, deputies stopped a car in the 100 block of Sawgrass Road and then searched the vehicle, the news release said.

“As a result of the search, deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia,” the news release said.

Kane Eli Avonce of Carthage and Melissa Nicole Callihan of Bennett, both 28, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Avonce was also charged with possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the news release said.

Avonce also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation while Callihan also had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation, deputies said. They were each held on a $2,500 secured bond.

In Aberdeen, deputies said they conducted “a drug investigation” in the 1800 block of North Sandhills Boulevard, which is the location of a strip mall, a grocery store and fast food restaurants.

From left to right: Kane Eli Avonce, Melissa Nicole Callihan, Ivory Rose Ferguson and Macshane Robert Bateman. Photos from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the investigation, deputies seized buprenorphine hydrochloride,” the news release said, adding that the drug is a schedule III controlled substance under the North Carolina Controlled Substance Act.

Ivory Rose Ferguson, 30, and Macshane Robert Bateman, 44, both of Aberdeen were arrested, according to deputies.

Ferguson was charged with sell schedule III controlled substance and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Bateman was charged with simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.

Ferguson was held on a $2,500 secured bond while Bateman had his secured bond set at $500.