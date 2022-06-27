CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were among three people arrested in two separate Moore County drug charges Thursday, deputies said.

In one case, two people were jailed after a drug raid at a home in the 100 block of Jennet Drive in West End, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia, the news release said.

Mark Anthony Wall, 39, and Tina Ann Chappell, 40, were both charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the news release said.

The same day, deputies pulled over a car during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Plank Road in Robbins.

During the stop, deputies searched the car and found heroin and meth, a news release said.

Naomi Horner Riddle, 36, of Robbins was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

Wall and Chappell were each held on a $30,000 secured bond.

Riddle was held on a $5,000 unsecured bond.