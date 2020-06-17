2 women arrested in connection with murder of sleeping Harnett County teen, 4 now charged

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of two South Carolina women in connection with the murder of a sleeping Erwin teen in late March.

Iyania Rhone, 18, was asleep when someone fired several rounds from a car into her Bunnlevel-Erwin Road home very early on March 23.

Rhone was struck in the pelvic area and was transported to Cape Fear Valley hospital where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Rhone was a senior at Harnett Central High School.

A day after the shooting, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Baron Lee Lyons Jr., 27, of Apex, was taken into custody.

Baron Lee Lyons Jr. and Jaylan Kashon Jackson (HCSO)

Lyons was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

At the time, a warrant was issued for Jaylan Kashon Jackson, 18, of Angier.

On June 5, Wake County deputies discovered Jackson “hiding in an apartment” in the 300-block of Bargate Drive in Cary, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Carla Williams and Jakima Jackson (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

Now two more arrests have been made – Carla Jaynette Williams, 23, and Jakima Velonne Jackson, 19, both of Columbia, South Carolina.

Williams is charged with one count of felony conspiracy, one count of felony accessory after the fact, and one count of misdemeanor accessory after the fact.

Jackson is charged with one count of felony conspiracy, one count of felony accessory after the fact, and one count of felony insurance fraud.

Both women are being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under $400,000 secured bonds each.