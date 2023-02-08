RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in a Sunday shooting death, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road, about four miles northeast of Raeford.

Deputies found Stephon Harris, 29, dead on scene.

On Tuesday, Jamarie Andrew Hernandez and Selemia Jasniqua-Shena Love were taken into custody without incident.

They were placed in the Hoke County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Chavis at 910-875-5111.