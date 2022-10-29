TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday at around 1 p.m., a passenger car oversteered and collided with an 18-wheeler on NC 33 East between Britt Farm Road and NC 42 East.

According to a trooper, Veronica Williams, 50, was driving the passenger car when it hit the 18-wheeler. Williams and the passenger Deasia Washington, 19, died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was examined by EMS personnel but was not injured.