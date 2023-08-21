WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Wilson died after a 911 call over the weekend reported they were fainting and not waking up, police said Monday.

The incident was reported as an “unconscious/fainting call” just after 7:05 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Gold Street, according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

“Wilson 911 reported that two females were unconscious and not waking up,” the news release said.

Police, Wilson Fire and Rescue, and Wilson County EMS responded to the call.

Officials then determined that the two women had died.

The women were identified as Malica Harris, 27, of Rocky Mount, and her cousin, Tanisha Harris, 26, of Tarboro, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Wilson police said anyone who has information about the case should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.