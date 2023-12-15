EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 63-year-old woman has been charged with numerous drug offenses following a search of a residence Thursday.

Detectives with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs.

During the search, detectives found fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, clonazepam, alprazolam, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said .

Heather Lee Locklear, 63, of Eagle Springs, was arrested and charged with the following:

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-controlled substance,

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance,

possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine,

felony possession of methamphetamine,

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,

felony possession of marijuana,

simple possession of oxycodone,

simple possession of clonazepam,

simple possession of alprazolam, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Alston, 60, also of Eagle Springs, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alston was committed to the Moore County Detention Center on a 48-Hour hold with a District Court date of January 4th, 2024.

Locklear and Alston Locklear were placed in the Moore County Detention Center on a 48-Hour hold with a Jan. 4 court date.

Brianna Monae Hoskie, 23, also of Eagle Springs, was arrested and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also placed in the Moore County Jail on a $1,500 secured bond with a Jan. 4 court date.