ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women suffered serious injuries after being stabbed Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 100 block of Aqua Court at approximately 11:30 p.m. and located two women and a male suspect. Upon arrival they identified both women had suffered stab wounds.

James Smith, 56, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.

He is currently being held on a $38,000 secured bond in the Edgecomb County Detention Facility, police said.

Officers did not say if either woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.