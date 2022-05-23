TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said Monday they busted a smuggling ring that was sneaking items into the county jail.

The announcement came after a “several months-long” investigation into contraband smuggling, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

William D. Wilson

The sheriff’s office said the group was smuggling drugs and tobacco products into the Edgecombe County Jail.

One man was in custody, but two women were on the run, officials said.

William D. Wilson was charged with sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance, conspire to sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance and provide contraband to inmate, the news release said.

Tykeisha Barrett and Oshshanee Keyes are both wanted on charges of sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance, provide contraband to inmate, provide tobacco/vapor product to inmate.

Barrett is also wanted on a charge of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance.