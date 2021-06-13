2 wounded in daylight shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Roanoke Rapids Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. as a “shots fired” call in the area of the 400 blocks of Madison and Monroe streets, according to a news release from Roanoke Rapids police.

Moments later, police were told that two people were shot.

“Officers were able to get to the victims and they were carried to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.

Police said they are still investigating the double shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.