2-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot while inside car, Harnett County deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy was flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill after getting shot inside a car in Spring Lake on Monday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the little boy was sitting in the front seat of his mother’s car when he was shot in the right upper leg while the car was parked on Crest Circle at approximately 7:47 p.m.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was sitting in the driver’s seat talking to another adult outside of the car when the shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was taken to Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville before being flown to Chapel Hill.

Officials said that the toddler was in surgery at UNC as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. By 11:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office said the boy was out of surgery and in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the child was shot by someone else or if the child shot himself. A 9mm firearm was recovered at the scene.

Investigators plan to obtain a search warrant in order to process evidence inside the car.

No charges have been filed at this time.