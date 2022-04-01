CENTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after being run over by a piece of machinery in Franklin County late Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at a property along Collins Mill Road, which is about 8 miles northeast of Louisburg in northeastern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

The initial incident reported a child had been hit by machinery, Winstead said.

Deputies investigated and learned that a 2-year-old was run over by someone operating a skid steer loader, according to Winstead.

A skid steer is similar to a Bobcat loader, but was larger in this case, Winstead said.

Winstead said the incident was an accident and the driver of the equipment was an acquaintance of the child’s family.

No other information was released Friday night.