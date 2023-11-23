DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — An AMBER Alert suspect accused of taking a two-year-old girl remains on the run after the toddler has been located safe and unharmed.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff, around 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, a woman arrived at the Dunn Police Department requesting help from police.

Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded and said the suspect, 37-year-old Dynasty Oneal Coleman broke into a home on Cocateill Lane in Dunn, assaulted the woman and took the child.

The toddler was later found at 10:30 a.m. in Faison by police.

Coleman is the father of the two-year-old. He faces multiple charges such as breaking and entering, first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on his location they are asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or our tip-line at 910-893-0300.