NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop begins next week. Jarred Ford will has already been sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court. Ford’s trial for state charges, which include attempted murder, starts next week.

“Growing up I wanted to be a super hero. I wanted to be someone like Superman or Spiderman. I wanted to save the world,” said Nash County Sheriff’s deputy William Toney.

For more than a decade, Toney lived that dream through a career in law enforcement. He started with the Rocky Mount Police Department before joining the Nash County Sheriff’s Office as a K9 handler.

“I just felt that I could help, I could help somebody else so it really inspired me to be in law enforcement, just to have that opportunity to do that,” said Toney.

In February 2021, the federal documents say Toney and his partner, deputy Shelby Smith, were attempting to search Ford’s car for suspected marijuana. Smith initially pulled him over for speeding on I-95. Before they could search it, court documents say Ford pulled out a gun and shot Toney four times.

“God definitely spared me,” said Toney as he looked back at the shooting two years later.

Since then, Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He’s in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can’t button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it’s rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.

“Doctors have got me to that point where they no longer can do nothing for me physically. Physical fitness, I’ve plateaued in all of that,” said Toney.

The challenges aren’t just physical. Toney has had to relive the moment was shot while preparing for Ford’s federal court case. He’s now reliving those moments as he prepares for the state’s trial against Ford.

“PTSD is a big part, sleep wise it’s a big part. Just getting through that part of it is difficult,” said Toney.

Toney’s K9, Chase, was in the vehicle as he was injured– unable to do his job as protector. Chase has been retired and now lives with Toney. Having his four-legged partner by him through his recovery has been therapeutic.

“To have a front row seat to see your handler face death, that was real tough for him so he deals with anxiety,” explained Toney.

A year from now, Toney hopes God can heal the pain in his body.

“It all now falls in God’s hands,” he said.

And he looks forward to a new career.

“I’ll be in deeper in ministry and be able to really, really help people spiritually more than I have been with just physically helping somebody,” he said.