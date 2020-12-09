2 young men arrested after 3 shot at bonfire party in Harnett County

Isaiah Robbins Craig (left) and Blake Anthony Porter. (Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two young Fayetteville men were arrested Tuesday days after three people were injured in a shooting at a bonfire party in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Blake Anthony Porter, 19, and Isaiah Robbins Craig, 18, both of Fayetteville, were arrested Tuesday with help from Fayetteville police.

Both were charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of carrying a concealed gun.

  • Blake Anthony Porter. (Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Isaiah Robbins Craig. (Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a news release, deputies responded to the residence along Camden Court in Sanford shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. They arrived to find three people who had been shot.

Investigators learned Craig and Porter arrived at the residence by vehicle. During the party, it was discovered the two were armed. They were asked to leave, the release said.

An altercation occurred between the two suspects and the homeowner and other people at the party. Craig and Porter pulled their firearms and began shooting, injuring three people, deputies said.

The victims are all expected to recover, the release said.

Porter and Craig fled the scene after the shooting and were arrested Tuesday evening. Both are being held at the Harnett County Detention Center on $250,000 secured bonds.

