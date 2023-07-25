SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Just days after putting a new juvenile curfew into effect, Scotland Neck reported more than 20 gunshots fired at areas around and just outside town overnight into Tuesday.

The first report about gunshots was around 10:30 p.m. Monday when there were about 15 shots fired near Main Street, according to a news release from the Scotland Neck Police Department.

“During the investigation, Captain Parker located numerous casing in the rear parking lot of the town hall,” the news release said.

The town hall was not open at the time and no injuries were reported.

Several homeowners in the area spotted suspects running from the scene.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted Scotland Neck Police by patrolling the area.

About three hours later around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, gunshots were also reported near Old 125 Road about two miles northwest of Scotland Neck in Halifax County.

Then, around 5 a.m. Tuesday, “several rifle casings” were found after gunshots were reported in the area of Roanoke Street and 14th Street, police said. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

“We are asking that homeowners check your cameras during these times and report anything suspicious,” the news release said.