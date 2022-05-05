ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old is dead and another person is injured after a shooting early Thursday in Rocky Mount, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive in reference to a shooting with injury.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Javonta Crandell dead in the passenger seat of a sedan, police said.



A 20-year-old is dead and another person is injured after a shooting early Thursday in Rocky Mount, police said (Darran Todd).

The driver of the vehicle had been shot in the hand.

The shooting occurred about one-tenth of a mile away at Sunset Avenue and May Drive.

The Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit is actively investigating this fatal shooting.