20-year-old shot to death in Chatham County, sheriff’s office says

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old was shot to death in Bear Creek Wednesday morning, according to an official with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Artis Cotton Road just before 1 a.m. Authorities found 20-year-old Emerson David Batsche shot at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Batsche lived at the home where he was found shot.

Batsche “died of his injuries related to [the] shooting…earlier this morning,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said there is currently “no known motive” for the shooting and they’re not releasing any suspect information at this time.

