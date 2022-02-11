$20,000 reward offered for information on fire that destroyed Rocky Mount QVC facility

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information on a massive fire in December that destroyed the QVC distribution facility in Rocky Mount and killed one employee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 with QVC matching it, “should that information point to criminal activity,” according to ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi.

“Given the devastating impact this fire had on the community, it is imperative that we get to the right conclusion as soon as we can,” Pallozzi said. “We have not reached any conclusion at this point and we’re looking to the former employees, along with their friends, families and neighbors, to provide any details that could be relevant to the investigation.”

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey also asked anyone who knows anything to come forward.

The fire happened on Dec. 18 and burned down approximately 1.5 million square feet of the facility, which was QVC’s second-largest. Kevon Ricks, 21, also died in the fire.

Nearly 2,000 employees were left without a job because of the fire, too.

The fire is being investigated by the ATF, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“This fire has caused significant impact to the Rocky Mount community. If anyone has information, whether big or small, please relinquish it to authorities so we can bring closure to the family of Mr. Kevon Ricks and the others affected,” Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said.