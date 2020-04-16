2020 REX Hospital Open canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN)– The 2020 REX Hospital Open has been cancled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, UNC Health officials say.

Officials say UNC REX Healthcare, the title sponsor of the Triangle’s premiere professional golf tournament, was in agreement with Thursday’s decision by the PGA tour to cancel additional Korn Ferry Tour events.

The REX Hospital Open requires more than 400 volunteers every year to be successful, including many staff from UNC REX, officials say.

“The safety of our co-workers, volunteers, spectators, sponsors and community is paramount,” said Ernie Bovio, president of UNC REX, in a news release. “The REX Healthcare Foundation will miss proceeds from this year’s event, but this is the right decision to make.”

This year, 156 professional golfers were scheduled to compete at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, May 28-31, officials said.

Professional golfers from around the world travel to The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation every year to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour’s REX Hospital Open.

In the past 33 years, charity golf has raised $10 million for patients, programs and services at UNC REX Healthcare.