RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years.

In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.

We hit the century mark for the first time in June, and twice in July. July also only had four days below 90 degrees.

So with all that, how did spring and summer shake out? Spring of 2022 ended up being the second warmest on record in Raleigh, and summer was our third warmest, which while not record-breaking, is still significant.

For all of 2022, our average temperature (which includes both the morning lows and the afternoon highs) came in at 62.7 degrees, putting us in a three-way tie for the second warmest year on record.

The only year warmer was 1990 when the average temperature was 62.8 degrees — just 0.1 degrees warmer.

It’s also another reminder that much warming that has taken place over the past decade or so has actually occurred during the overnight hours — when most of us are inside.

So we’ve talked temperatures, what about precipitation?

Last year delivered heavy rain that flooded streets, but we also had long, dry stretches, so we ended up with near-average rainfall, totaling 44.74 inches, 1.33 inches drier than average.