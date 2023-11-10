RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The highly anticipated music event Dreamville Festival, curated by Fayetteville-raised international hip hop artist J Cole, is selling tickets to the general public beginning today.

Ticket sales started at 10 a.m. after an early bird sale for fans who signed up for a presale password on the Dreamville Festival website.

Right now, general admission and MVP VIP tickets are available. Fans who want other tickets, including general admission plus and other tier-level VIP tickers, will have to sign up to join a waitlist.

Last spring, the music festival welcomed a record-setting 100,000 attendees from across the globe to the Raleigh area, including many visitors from all 50 states in America and 23 countries across four continents.

The 2024 lineup will be announced early next year. To stay updated on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements, visit the website here.