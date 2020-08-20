21 Wake County Detention Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 21 inmates at the Wake County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 with more test results pending, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

All 21 inmates were “detained in one pod.” That pod is being professionally cleaned before being put back in use.

The sheriff’s office said many of the inmates were asymptomatic.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s detention center medical staff continues to work with Wake County health officials to reduce increased exposure within the facility,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “At the onset of this pandemic, our staff has put protocols in place to prevent exposure to both, our employees and residents. We will continue to progressively prevent further exposure of the virus.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the following actions have been taken at the facility on Hammond Road:

Positive offenders have been quarantined into single cells.

Inmates awaiting test results have been placed in single cells until they test negative.

Inmates who receive subsequent negative results will be placed in an additional seven-day quarantine, prior to any other placement.

Staff-issued PPE continues to be mandatory for all detention center personnel.

All remaining residents will be tested.

Visitation will remain limited at the detention center to only legal counsel and bondsmen