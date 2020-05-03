Man charged with murder after 21-year-old killed in Wilson shooting Saturday

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 21-year-old Amaru C. Carroll-Lee of Wilson was killed in a shooting Saturday night along the 800-block of Selma Street.
Officers were dispatched to the area just before 10 p.m. and located Caroll-Lee suffering a gunshot wound.
First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but Carroll-Lee died at the scene, police said.
On Monday morning, Wilson police announced an arrest had been made.
Terry Parker, 44, of Wilson, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the case.
Parker is being held in jail without bond. The case is still under investigation.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now