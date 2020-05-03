Man charged with murder after 21-year-old killed in Wilson shooting Saturday

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 21-year-old Amaru C. Carroll-Lee of Wilson was killed in a shooting Saturday night along the 800-block of Selma Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 10 p.m. and located Caroll-Lee suffering a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but Carroll-Lee died at the scene, police said.

On Monday morning, Wilson police announced an arrest had been made.

Terry Parker, 44, of Wilson, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the case.

Parker is being held in jail without bond. The case is still under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

