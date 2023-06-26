LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies seized $218,000 in cash, a 2019 Corvette and $63,000 worth of jewelry during recent busts involving dealers of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, officials announced Monday.

A woman and three men have been arrested so far, with more arrests expected, according to a Harnett County Sheriff’s Office news release.

During the drug busts, authorities have also seized 5 kilos of fentanyl, 6.8 kilos of meth, 1.8 kilos of heroin and 13 kilos of cocaine.

The DEA, SBI, ATF and NC Probation officers assisted in the investigation, deputies said.

Ronald Anderson of Spring Lake and Camilla Littlefield of Lillington are facing similar charges, which include conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and distribute 50 grams or more of meth, the news release said.

Eric Dearborn of Spring Lake and Josh Page of Lillington are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and distribution of methamphetamine, Schedule II controlled substance, deputies said.

“The continuous investigation into individuals selling these poisons is of the utmost

importance to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests send the message that this activity is not welcome in our community.” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in the news release.