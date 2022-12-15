BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine.

On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 near exit 186, near Butner.

The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized. Roberto Carlos Balderas and Yolanda Elizabeth Juarez were arrested and charged with felony trafficking cocaine.

22 pounds of cocaine seized (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

22 pounds of cocaine (Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

“The number of drugs seized could have had large implications not only for Granville County but for the entire region,” said Sheriff Robert D. Fountain Jr. “It’s my belief that not all 10 kilos were destined for one location. The amount of cocaine that was seized gets broken up and distributed, affecting our communities all over the state.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Granville County Sheriff’s Office at 919-693-3213.