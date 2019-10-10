22-year-old charged after woman’s body found along Rocky Mount road

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found on the side of a Rocky Mount road on Wednesday.

James Cole Butler was charged with first-degree murder of 49-year-old Angela Bunn Nelms, Rocky Mount police said.

Nelms body was found along the 900 block of Greyson Road around 9:45 a.m.

EMS and Rocky Mount Fire Department first responders arrived but pronounced Nelms dead on scene, police said.

Further detail on Nelms’ death were not immediately available.

Butler is being held at the Nash County jail without bond.

Following the discovery of Nelms’ body, a car with blood on the side was towed from the Chick-fil-a on Jeffrey Road near downtown.

This story will be updated.

