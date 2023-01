ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital in reference to a 22-year-old woman who was dropped off at the facility, police said.

The woman was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Rocky Mount police at 919-972-1411