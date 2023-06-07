LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man faces two dozen drug-trafficking charges after deputies say their narcotics investigation turned up 26 ounces of methamphetamine.

The county sheriff’s office said Wednesday that 39-year-old Shawn Thomas McGee was being held on a $1.2 million bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.

He faces 24 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, nine counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, one count of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II substance, one count of selling a Schedule II substance and delivering a schedule II substance.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Spring Lake and found 79 grams of marijuana, two grams of meth and several guns.