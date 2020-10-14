24-year-old arrested in Henderson triple shooting that left man dead

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Tuesday night triple shooting in Henderson that left one dead.

Daquante Jabree Terry

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just before 8 p.m. to the 900 block of David Street in response to a shooting.

At the scene, they found the body of Willard Ray Dement Jr, 38.

They also located a 42-year-old woman, Misty Boyd, and a juvenile – both had been shot, deputies said.

Boyd was airlifted to Duke Medical Center while the juvenile was treated and released from Maria Parham Hospital.

During a patrol of the area near the shooting, deputies located a person of interest, Dequante Jabree Terry.

The scene of an Oct. 13, 2020 shooting in Henderson that left a man dead and two women injured.

He was later charged with first-degree murder, two counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and attempted armed robbery.

He’s being held without bond for the first-degree murder charge and received a $750,000 bond for the remaining charges.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.