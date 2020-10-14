24-year-old arrested in Henderson triple shooting that left man dead

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Tuesday night triple shooting in Henderson that left one dead.
The Vance County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just before 8 p.m. to the 900 block of David Street in response to a shooting.
At the scene, they found the body of Willard Ray Dement Jr, 38.
They also located a 42-year-old woman, Misty Boyd, and a juvenile – both had been shot, deputies said.
Boyd was airlifted to Duke Medical Center while the juvenile was treated and released from Maria Parham Hospital.
During a patrol of the area near the shooting, deputies located a person of interest, Dequante Jabree Terry.
He was later charged with first-degree murder, two counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and attempted armed robbery.
He’s being held without bond for the first-degree murder charge and received a $750,000 bond for the remaining charges.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
