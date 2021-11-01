24-year-old killed when shots fired into ‘large gathering’ in Harnett County, deputies say

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old was shot and killed when someone opened fire into a what Harnett County deputies said was a “large gathering” early Sunday.

Harnett County deputies were called to Sanderfer Road just after 1:15 a.m. in regards to someone shooting into a large gathering, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding deputies found spent shell casings at the scene.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office was alerted of a gunshot victim being dropped off at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.

The victim, Daniel Josiah Evans, 24, of Angier, died at 1:39 a.m., deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Further information was not immediately available.

