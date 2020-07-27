24-year-old man shot to death in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Wilson man is dead following a shooting early Monday on Academy Street, police said.
Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responding to a shooting call in the 700 block of Academy Street.
The body of Tylyike A. Pigford was found at the scene, Wilson police said.
Pigford had been shot to death.
Wilson police did not release any suspect information but said an investigation is underway.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
