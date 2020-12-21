24-year-old murder suspect on the run following Siler City shooting

A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man is on the run after deputies said he was charged with first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting Sunday in Siler City.

Sergio “Yovani” Rodriguez, 24, of Siler City is wanted following the shooting at a residence on Waterford Street, which is off of Fairfax Street in Siler City, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose “Ramon” Hernandez, also of Siler City, was killed in the shooting.

Rodriguez is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the case, including tips regarding the whereabouts of Rodriguez, is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 919-542-2911.