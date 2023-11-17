GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal indictment this week charged more than two dozen people in connection to a narcotics trafficking conspiracy that spanned multiple counties in North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, the indictment followed a two-year investigation that resulted in 25 people charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in Guilford, Randolph, Durham, and Montgomery counties. The following individuals are facing charges:

Felipe Aguilar-Rios, also known as “Gallo”

Adolfo Medrano-Vargas

Alan Christopher Little, also known as “Rick Ross”

Alex Villafuente, also known as Alex Villafuerte

Travis Laquan Headen

Ana Ochoa-Ibarra, also known as Anna Maria Guada Morales-Iriqui

Angel Yahir Quintero-Arrendondo, also known as Angel Yahir Quintero

Anthony James Butler, also known as “Ant”

Loretta McCoy Little, also known as Arivette Little and Loretta Arivette Little

Camerino Atanacio-Hernandez

Cesar Ayon Gamboa

Cesar Noe Lopez

Damien Terrell Clyburn, also known as Damian Clyburn and “Rell”

Eduardo Josue Hernandez

Jared Marcus Moore

J-Kari Christyle Collins, also known as “J”

Merissa Collins Wall, also known as Merissa Faye Collins, Merissa Faye Wall, and “Rissa”

Michael James Butler

Nayeli Perez

Mary Ojeda

Omar Meza

Rashad Lequan Shipp, also known as “Green Mile”

Rodrick Eugene Little, also known as “Fruit”

Ronald Lee Johnson

Wesley Queznek Collins, also known as “Quez”

Additional counts in the indictment also charge some of the people with distribution of narcotics, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and money laundering, prosecutors said.

If convicted, individual defendants face possible prison sentences ranging from up to 20 years, five years to 40 years, or 10 years to life, depending on the drug amounts involved in the cases, prosecutors said.

This investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, which works to identify, disrupt, and dismantle high-level criminal organizations.