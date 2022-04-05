ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop in Person County on Sunday night led to the seizure of about 255 pounds of drugs, making it one of the largest busts in the county’s history, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a Tuesday news release, a deputy was on patrol in the area of Oxford Road when he saw a vehicle driving slowly and impeding the flow of traffic. He also noticed the driver failing to maintain lane control.

That led to the deputy stopping the vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, narcotics were found in the vehicle and the driver was arrested,” the release said.

The drugs seized by the sheriff’s office weighted about 255 pounds. The estimated street value was more than $1.1 million, the release said.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the bust was one of its largest ever.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.