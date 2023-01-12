RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper’s office is offering a reward for information about several unsolved murder cases around the state.

A few of them have ties to central North Carolina and the Triangle.

The governor’s office is offering $25,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest or conviction in these cases.

The State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with these cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBI or the respective law enforcement agencies below.

Apex man stabbed, killed in Atlantic Beach

Randy Miller, a 65-year-old from Apex, was killed while on a trip to Atlantic Beach in August 2022.

“He looked forward every year to going fishing at the Neuse River and catch the big reds,” said his friend John McAlpin.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, police said Miller was stabbed in his driveway on West Atlantic Ave.

“Little by little, he started disappearing in my arms,” McAlpin said. “He finally said ‘John, I can’t breathe anymore,’ and he passed.”

Police shared pictures of a car they believe the suspect used.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department also previously announced a separate reward of $30,000, according to the governor’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (252) 726-2523 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Man shot, killed while driving in Vance County

Vance County deputies want to know what happened to 22-year-old De’Cedric Tyquon Alston who was killed on Feb. 22, 2018.

Investigators said he was shot several times late at night while driving on Warrenton Road in Henderson.

Alston was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Teen killed in early-morning shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police are looking for the person or persons who killed 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons in 2017.

At about 1:21 a.m. on June 4, 2017, officers said they were called to Lees Chapel Road in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm.

When they got to the scene, they said they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.