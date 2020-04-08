26 patients and 5 employees test positive for COVID-19 at a Moore County rehabilitation facility

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with the Moore County Health Department say dozens of residents and employees at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents and employees were tested on Monday and Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case was linked to the center over the weekend.

A number of those test results were received Wednesday.

There are a total of 96 residents and so far, 26 have tested positive. Of the 115 staff members, five have tested positive.

All test results have not yet been received.

Officials say residents of the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated from others and that none are exhibiting severe symptoms or signs of respiratory distress.

