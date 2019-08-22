26-year-old man dead after Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Nancys Circle early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Nancys Circle just after 7:22 a.m.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man unresponsive.

Rocky Mount police began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to Nash UNC Health Care.

The 26-year-old died at the hospital, police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be located and notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Rocky Mount police are asking that anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

