RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 3,400 Duke Energy customers are without power in Franklin County and parts of Wake County on Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy website, crews are working to restore power which is estimated to be back on by noon on Thursday.

A map on the Duke Energy website shows a swath of outages stretching from west of Franklinton down to northern Wake Forest.

What caused the power outage is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.