CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a woman are in the Sampson County Jail under $1 million bonds each following traffic stops that uncovered large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Sampson County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 West at the 354 milemarker for a motor vehicle violation.

Deputies said during the stop, criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 was deployed on the vehicle. The K-9 sniff resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was searched as a result.

Ten kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $300,000 were found concealed inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Antonio Tamayo Mondragon, 43, and Manrilenny Moya Rodriguez, 41, both of Clinton, are both charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance.

Because of that traffic stop, agents with the Special Investigations Division set up surveillance on those two arrestees’ residence in the 5500 block of Reedsford Road in Clinton.

There, agents saw suspicious activity that yielded two additional traffic stops. During these traffic stops, agents gained consent to search both vehicles.

The search led to the discovery of 18 additional kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. The additional kilograms recovered have an estimated value of $570,000. Also recovered were 5.7 ounces of crystal meth, six firearms, one stolen firearm and cash.

Angel Paulino Castro, 20, of Hyde Park, Mass., was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.

A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Based upon the observed activities and multiple traffic stops, agents obtained a search warrant on the residence where additional cash and one firearm were seized, the sheriff’s office said. In all, more than $870,000 in drugs were seized.