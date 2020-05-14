28-year-old man dead, woman left injured after Rocky Mount assault, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man is dead and a 27-year-old woman is hospitalized following an assault late Thursday in Rocky Mount, police said.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Union Street around 11:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

Once at the scene, officers located two people suffering from injuries stemming the from the assault.

Both victims, the 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were taken to UNC Nash Hospital by ambulance.

Rocky Mount police said the 28-year-old died from the injuries he suffered during the assault.

The woman was later taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Rocky Mount police did not release the names of those involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.