ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old responsible for a spree of armed robberies that ended in him accidentally shooting himself in the leg, has been sentenced to 28 years in a federal prison. The robberies spanned across Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Pitt, Halifax and Greene counties in July 2019.

The robber, Jequayves Demondre Britt, pled guilty to his charges in December 2021.

Court documents showed that Britt committed the series of armed commercial robberies between July 12 and July 21 with his “getaway driver” and co-defendant, Jacob Austin Evans. The established timeline of the 2019 robberies begin with two robberies at convenience stores in Rocky Mount on July 12.

The first was the Kangaroo Express on Sunset Avenue where a DOJ release said Britt robbed the store and a customer at gunpoint. A second robbery that night was at the Fuel Doc on Cokey Road. During this incident, Britt waved a firearm and “stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.”

Britt was linked to the first two robberies using cell phone records and surveillance, the release said.

Two days later, on July 14, Britt and Evans attempted to rob the S&J Mart in Wilson. In this incident, the clerk refused to comply with demands for money and Britt fled on foot. That same night, Britt robbed the City Gas and Convenience store on Forest Hills Road in Wilson, stealing more than $1,000 in cash, the DOJ reports.

At a third location that night, the Speedway gas station on N. Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, Britt was seen wearing the same clothes as the two robberies from earlier in Wilson. At the Speedway gas station on N. Wesleyan Blvd.

The robberies continued on July 16 with Britt returning to the Kangaroo Express in Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount where he threatened to shoot one of the customers if the clerk did not turn over the money. The DOJ said he stole $49 from the business. He also robbed the New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids earlier that evening.

On July 18, Britt carried out two more robberies, this time at two Dollar General locations—in Sharpsburg and Pinetops. Britt took more than $3,300 between the two locations and pointed his firearm at two store clerks, the DOJ said.

Three days later Britt moved his efforts to Greenville where he robbed one gas station of $500 and attempted to rob another, but it was closed. The release said a witness saw him with the firearm, trying to gain entry.

That same night, July 21, Britt accidentally shot himself in the leg while fleeing from the Speedway on US Hwy. 258 in Snow Hill. He stole more than $230 and made it to Evans’ car after shooting himself and fled the scene.

It was his trip to a Goldsboro hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound that seemed to put an end to the spree and led up to his arrest. Britt was first arrested on state charges a few days later, on July 26.